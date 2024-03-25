More photos of Barcelona’s new black away kit for 2024-25 leaked

More images of Barcelona’s new away kit have been leaked on social media ahead of the 2024-25 La Liga season.
The shirt is black with what looks to be a rather odd collar style and red and blue side panels.
Barca’s club badge and the Nike logo are tone-on-tone black, bordered with red and blue, while Spotify’s logo is in the center of the jersey in right red.
Here it is below:
Úʟᴛɪᴍᴀ ʜᴏʀᴀ ♠️— fcbarcelonacollection.com (@memorabilia1899) March 25, 2024
ᴏꜰꜰɪᴄɪᴀʟ ᴀᴡᴀʏ ᴊᴇʀꜱᴇʏ
ꜰᴄ ʙᴀʀᴄᴇʟᴏɴᴀ 2024/25
ᴘʟᴀʏᴇʀ ᴠᴇʀꜱɪᴏɴ ᴀᴅᴠ
ɴɪᴋᴇ ᴄᴏᴅᴇ ꜰɴ8664-011
ᴄᴏʟᴏᴜʀꜱ ꜱᴄʜᴇᴍᴇ
ʙʟᴀᴄᴋ ᴜɴɪᴠᴇʀꜱɪᴛʏ
ʀᴇᴅ ʜʏᴘᴇʀ
ʀᴏʏᴀʟ ʙʟᴀᴄᴋ pic.twitter.com/3a8ZoZ5Ic2
Side panels Nike 2024/25 pic.twitter.com/VbUFv1M2KV— fcbarcelonacollection.com (@memorabilia1899) March 25, 2024
This is not the first leak of the away kit we’ve seen, with Barca having hit out at previous leaks by issuing a strong statement denying it’s been approved.
Yet it seems likely this is what Barca will be wearing next season as they go for black for the first time since the 2020-21 season.
The leak also comes amid growing speculation about Barcelona’s relationship with Nike and suggestions the Catalans will sign a new deal with Puma.
Loading comments...