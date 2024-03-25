More photos of Barcelona’s new black away kit for 2024-25 leaked

More images of Barcelona’s new away kit have been leaked on social media ahead of the 2024-25 La Liga season.

The shirt is black with what looks to be a rather odd collar style and red and blue side panels.

Barca’s club badge and the Nike logo are tone-on-tone black, bordered with red and blue, while Spotify’s logo is in the center of the jersey in right red.

Here it is below:

Úʟᴛɪᴍᴀ ʜᴏʀᴀ ♠️



ᴏꜰꜰɪᴄɪᴀʟ ᴀᴡᴀʏ ᴊᴇʀꜱᴇʏ

ꜰᴄ ʙᴀʀᴄᴇʟᴏɴᴀ 2024/25

ᴘʟᴀʏᴇʀ ᴠᴇʀꜱɪᴏɴ ᴀᴅᴠ

ɴɪᴋᴇ ᴄᴏᴅᴇ ꜰɴ8664-011



ᴄᴏʟᴏᴜʀꜱ ꜱᴄʜᴇᴍᴇ

ʙʟᴀᴄᴋ ᴜɴɪᴠᴇʀꜱɪᴛʏ

ʀᴇᴅ ʜʏᴘᴇʀ

ʀᴏʏᴀʟ ʙʟᴀᴄᴋ pic.twitter.com/3a8ZoZ5Ic2 — fcbarcelonacollection.com (@memorabilia1899) March 25, 2024

This is not the first leak of the away kit we’ve seen, with Barca having hit out at previous leaks by issuing a strong statement denying it’s been approved.

Yet it seems likely this is what Barca will be wearing next season as they go for black for the first time since the 2020-21 season.

The leak also comes amid growing speculation about Barcelona’s relationship with Nike and suggestions the Catalans will sign a new deal with Puma.