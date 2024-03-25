 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

More photos of Barcelona’s new black away kit for 2024-25 leaked

The Catalans are back in black

By Barca Blaugranes Staff
/ new
Granada v FC Barcelona - Spanish Copa del Rey Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

More images of Barcelona’s new away kit have been leaked on social media ahead of the 2024-25 La Liga season.

The shirt is black with what looks to be a rather odd collar style and red and blue side panels.

Barca’s club badge and the Nike logo are tone-on-tone black, bordered with red and blue, while Spotify’s logo is in the center of the jersey in right red.

Here it is below:

This is not the first leak of the away kit we’ve seen, with Barca having hit out at previous leaks by issuing a strong statement denying it’s been approved.

Yet it seems likely this is what Barca will be wearing next season as they go for black for the first time since the 2020-21 season.

The leak also comes amid growing speculation about Barcelona’s relationship with Nike and suggestions the Catalans will sign a new deal with Puma.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes