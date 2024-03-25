Vitor Roque to stay at Barcelona despite a ‘queue of clubs willing to sign star for €50m’

Vitor Roque’s agent Andre Cury has been talking about the Brazilian and his future at the club following his January move from Athletico Paranaense.

The young Brazilian has only made one La Liga start so far for his new club, but Cury has insisted he will not be sent out on loan despite clubs being interested in the forward.

“To date, 10 million euros have come out of FC Barcelona’s coffers. In three or four months they have paid five and now in February they have paid five more. Every six months they have to pay five million until they reach 31 permanently. It is a spectacular operation for Barcelona. ​​I wish all operations were like this,” he told RAC1. “At the moment there is a queue of clubs that would be willing to sign Vitor Roque for 50 million and if he is a starter for Barca at 20 years old his price would be 200 million, for sure.” “Vitor is very happy to have the opportunity to defend the Barcelona shirt. He is very good physically and mentally, and he is waiting for more minutes to prove it on the field. Xavi loves him very much and respects. He will not be loaned anywhere.”

Xavi and Barcelona are clearly being very patient with Vitor Roque as he adapts to life in a new country and a new league. It is expected he will have a far bigger role next season as he embarks on his first full campaign in La Liga.