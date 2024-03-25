Barcelona reject €35m offer for teenage defender Hector Fort

Barcelona have reportedly rejected a €35 million offer for young right-back Hector Fort who has attracted interest after breaking into the first team.

Mundo Deportivo are reporting that Barca have received the bid and quickly turned it down, although there’s no detail on which club were eager to sign the 17-year-old.

Fort is contracted to Barcelona until 2025, and has a €10m release clause in his deal, but the club are said to be keen to secure his long-term future.

The teenager certainly seems to have a bright future at the club. He’s made seven appearances in all competitions this season, playing on both flanks for Xavi’s side.

Fort will be hoping he can go on and cement his position in the squad for next season and has a great chance with doubts over who will play at right-back next year.

Joao Cancelo is only on loan from Manchester City and is not guaranteed to stay at Barca, while we all know that Jules Kounde wants to play at centre-back.

Julian Araujo is expected to return from Las Palmas and be given a chance to stake a claim, but Fort will surely also get a chance to make the spot his own.