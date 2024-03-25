Ronald Araujo returns to Barcelona early after being released by Uruguay

Uruguay have confirmed that Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has been released from the squad and will return to his club side.

Araujo has been called up by Marcelo Bielsa over the international break but was rested for their first game against the Basque Country and won’t play against Ivory Coast on Tuesday.

Here’s the statement from Uruguay:

“After completing the training sessions for the March FIFA Date in San Sebastián, Marcelo Bielsa decided to release 5 more players (Guillermo Varela had already been released) who will not be taken into account for the match with the Ivory Coast: Matías Vecino, Facundo Torres, Ronald Araujo, Rodrigo Zalazar and Bruno Méndez.”

There’s no suggestion at this point that the decision is because of injury, even though Araujo has been carrying a knee problem this season.

The defender did say after linking up with Uruguay he was feeling tired after his recent exertions and it seems like the sensible decision has been made to give him a rest.