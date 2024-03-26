Barcelona urged to sign Messinho the ‘new Neymar’

Barcelona have been urged to sign Brazilian starlet Messinho who has been dubbed the “new Neymar” by his agent Andre Cury.

The Catalans have already been linked with a move for Messinho who is thought to be waiting to see if the club come calling.

Messinho has made it clear it would be his “dream” to play for Barcelona, and Cury thinks he would have a big impact in Catalunya alongside Vitor Roque.

“In my opinion, Barcelona should consider signing Messinho because he will give a lot of joy to Barca alongside Vitor Roque. I bet a lot on Messinho because he is the new Neymar,” he told RAC1.

Barcelona may well be keen to sign Messinho but financial problems could well scupper any deal for the starlet. It’s been claimed it will cost around €60 million to land the teenager who does not turn 18 until next year.