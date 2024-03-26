Who are Barcelona’s ‘untouchables’ these days?

There was a time when the vast majority of a Barcelona XI could be considered untouchable.

First names down on the team sheet, there was never a thought that they would or could be sold for a decent amount of money.

No matter what, those players were staying put.

Nowadays, there aren’t too many players at the club that could genuinely be considered as the next set of players that are going nowhere...

Pau Cubarsi

The 17-year-old has seemingly come from in from the shadows to ensure himself a guaranteed start in Xavi’s XI.

It’s as if Pau Cubarsi has played in the Barca back line for years, such is the way in which he has immediately settled alongside Ronald Araujo.

It would certainly be a brave manager that would leave him out of the starting XI at this point in time.

Elegant in possession but with a steely menace about him, early comparisons to Gerard Pique aren’t without foundation.

Gavi

Very simply, Gavi is the beating heart of the current Barcelona side, and it’s completely obvious what he brings to the XI.

With him in situ the Catalans are an infinitely more robust outfit, and the past few months have been an exercise in just how easy Barca are to play through.

Jude Bellingham took the plaudits in El Clasico for his match-winning contribution, but Gavi was by far and away the best player on the pitch.

Barcelona need his swagger and tenacity in the middle of the park, in order to allow the other, more skilful players to go out and do their thing.

He cannot be sold at any price, and having him back next season will be like signing a new player.

Lamine Yamal

Although the pressure on Lamine’s young shoulders is reminiscent of that which greeted Ansu Fati’s arrival into the senior squad, both club and player have to learn the lessons of Ansu’s fall from grace.

Too much too soon is never the best way of working so a slower introduction than that which Lamine has already had might be preferable.

For every few games where he starts, put him on the bench in the next one.

Not only will it keep him hungry to perform, but it will significantly lower the risk of injuries - something that Ansu is seemingly destined to suffer from throughout his career now.

Ronald Araujo

A future Barca captain - there’s surely no doubt about that - keeping hold of the Uruguayan is imperative for the club’s future success.

It’s true that he could earn the club a lot of money through a sale, though it would say an awful lot about Barca’s priorities if they were to cash in this summer.

He has had the odd wobble at the back and needs to polish a few rough edges, but for the most part our ‘Uruguayo’ is the consummate centre-back.