Everton and Aston Villa in for Barcelona’s Fermín López - report

Fermín López’s talent, youth, and form this season have caught the eye of many teams around Europe.

FC Barcelona have relied upon him with injuries to Pedri and Gavi, but what happens when they come back? There’s some clubs that think he may be surplus to requirements, and will become available starting next summer.

Notably, it’s been reported that Everton and Aston Villa are the teams most interested in the Huelva-born midfielder. But they are not the only ones, especially within the Premier League, looking to get their hands on him.

At the moment, it’s expected that the 20-year-old midfielder will reject offers to leave. Reports say he’s happy at Barcelona and expects to continue growing.