Barcelona will ask to get João Cancelo on loan for one more year - report

FC Barcelona is happy with the work João Cancelo has done on loan from Manchester City and are asking to extend his loan for another season, according to the latest rumors.

City paid 55 million euro to sign him from Juventus FC and it’s understood they’d want at least 25 million before selling him, and Barcelona can’t afford that.

Barcelona and his agent, Jorge Mendes, both reportedly expect that City will agree to another loan. The fullback does not have the best relationship with City’s manager, Pep Guardiola. And for his part, the Portuguese player is happy playing for the Catalan club.

Barcelona doubt that they will be able to sign a fullback as good as Cancelo in the transfer market without spending a good amount of money, something they are trying to avoid.