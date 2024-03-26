João Cancelo says Manchester City were “ungrateful” and “lies were told” about him

João Cancelo has hit back against suggestions that he was a bad teammate at Manchester City, in a new interview with a Portuguese newspaper.

“How did you react to Pep Guardiola’s public criticism, which stated that João was not happy that his teammates, namely Rico Lewis and Nathan Aké, were playing?” He was asked.

“Lies were told! I’ve never been a bad companion for them and you can ask either Aké or Rico. I don’t have any superiority or inferiority complex towards them, but that’s the manager’s opinion,” Cancelo replied.

These declarations come as Cancelo is still technically a City player, albeit on loan at FC Barcelona.

“I think Man.City were a bit ungrateful to me when they said that, because I was a very important player in the years I was there. I never failed in my commitment to the club, to the fans and I always gave everything. I remember a time when I was robbed and attacked and the next day I was playing at the Emirates against Arsenal. These are things you don’t forget, I left my wife and daughter alone at home, terrified,” he said.

It’s expected that Barcelona will attempt to secure Cancelo’s services on loan for one more year. City would be unlikely to welcome Cancelo back while he continues to feud with their manager.

“People will only remember this because Mister Guardiola says things with more power than me, and I prefer to keep to myself. I prefer to know that I am telling the truth, I feel satisfied with what I did. I am a transparent person; I never lied. Life goes on and I wish everything goes well, because while I was there I enjoyed my football and the team. They remain the favorite team to win the Champions League,” he said.