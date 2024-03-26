FC Barcelona News: 26 March 2024; Lewandowski going for Euro 2024 spot, Barca still dreaming of Haaland

Big day for Lewandowski | FC Barcelona

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski’s Poland take on Wales tonight in Cardiff with the winners of the game set to secure a place at Euro 2024.

Haaland, Barça’s dream for 2025 | Mundo Deportivo

Erling Haaland remains Barcelona’s dream signing, with the Catalans hoping to be in a position to try and land the Man City goal machine in summer 2025.

Rob Page confident Wales can subdue ‘fantastic’ Lewandowski in playoff clash | Yahoo

Wales boss Rob Page is confident his Wales team can handle the threat offered by Robert Lewandowski when they face Poland tonight.

Haaland already said yes to Barça in 2022 | Mundo Deportivo

Erling Haaland has already said yes to a Barcelona move. There was contact in 2022 but the club’s financial problems meant a transfer was unfeasible.

Back to training | FC Barcelona

Xavi and his available players were back in training on Monday after a couple of days off as they begin preparations to take on Las Palmas in La Liga.

Barça’s plan for this summer: how much money it plans to raise and who will sign | Sport

Barcelona are hoping to raise 200 million euros in sales this summer and want to sign Amadou Onana from Everton and Bryan Zaragoza from Bayern.