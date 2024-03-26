Why Barcelona think they can sign Erling Haaland from Man City in 2025

Barcelona are said to be planning a move for Erling Haaland in 2025 when their well-documented financial problems have eased.

Mundo Deportivo are reporting that Barcelona will go for the striker ahead of the 2025-26 campaign as they will want to replace Robert Lewandowski at that point.

Barcelona have apparently already discussed Haaland’s future with his agent and hope they will be in a position to move for the striker in just over a year’s time.

It’s worth noting that Deco was spotted with Rafaela Pimenta back in February in Barcelona which got the rumor mill all excited.

The club believe their financial situation will look a lot rosier as they will be back in Camp Nou later this year which will help to bring in extra income.

Barca also think Haaland may be ready to move for two reasons. Pep Guardiola could leave as his contract expires in 2025 and City are at risk of sanctions after being hit with 115 charges of alleged FFP breaches.

The Catalans think that if Haaland did move he’d go to Spain, as he already has a house in Marbella, and would rather sign for Barca that share the spotlight in Madrid with Kylian Mbappe.

Wishful thinking? Or could Barcelona really pull it off? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!