Bayern tell Barcelona they’re willing to spend €100m on Ronald Araujo

Bayern Munich have reportedly told Barcelona they would be willing to pay €100 million for Ronald Araujo this summer.

The Bavarian giants keep on being linked with the center-back, even though he has said he is happy at Barcelona and wants to stay.

Marca are now reporting that Bayern have not made an offer but have made a proposal so that Barca “can consider the possibility of selling him.”

Joan Laporta has said his club have already rejected big offers for some of their key players, including Araujo, and insisted once again Barca don’t want to sell their top stars

Of course, Bayern are set for a summer of change, with Thomas Tuchel stepping down and a new manager set to take over.

The Bavarian giants may well be tempted to refresh the squad, particularly as they look destined to miss out on the Bundesliga title to Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayern splashed out £100m on Harry Kane last summer but it seems they could be tempted to invest heavily again in the next transfer window too.