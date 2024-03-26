Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal wins La Liga’s Goal of the Month award for strike against Mallorca

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal was won La Liga’s Goal of the Month award for March for his stunner against Real Mallorca.

Yamal saw off competition from Real Betis star William Carvalho and Celta’s Jørgen Strand Larsen to net the award.

It was certainly a fine strike from the teenager. Yamal ran into the box, switched onto his left foot and then curled a great effort over the goalkeeper and into the far corner.

And here it is again:

The verdict is in!



Lamine Yamal wins La Liga Goal of the Month for March! #LaLigaHighlights pic.twitter.com/jQXi9pZliV — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 26, 2024

Lamine now has six goals and four assists in all competitions for Barcelona this season after forcing his way into the first team under Xavi.

The teenager will be hoping for more before the season is out and has already admitted that the goal he would like to score the most would be the winner for Barcelona against French side Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.