Barcelona star Lamine Yamal puts on a show as Spain draw with Brazil

A good night by the Barcelona youngster

By Gill Clark
Spain v Brazil - International Friendly Photo by Mateo Villalba/Getty Images

Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal caught the eye yet again with a superb display in Tuesday’s 3-3 friendly draw for Spain over Brazil at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The teenager was named in the starting XI by manager Luis de la Fuente, winning his sixth cap for his country in the Spanish capital.

Yamal went on to win a penalty for the opening goal of the game. Barcelona’s wonderkid did brilliantly down the right flank, turning Brazilian defenders inside out before being brought down by Joao Gomes.

Rodri converted the spot-kick to hand Spain the lead in the 12th minute, before the hosts doubled their advantage 10 minutes before half-time. Yamal was involved again, playing in Dani Olmo who did briliantly inside the penalty area before firing past goalkeeper Bento.

Real Madrid’s Rodrygo pulled one back for Brazil just before half-time before Endrick scored his second international goal in two games five minutes into the second half.

Yamal continued to threaten in the second half with De la Fuente unwilling to give the youngster a rest. It proved a good decision as Yamal was decisive in the closing minutes, producing a brilliant pass with the outside of his boot for Dani Carvajal to win a penalty.

Up stepped Rodri to smash home his second penalty of the night and make it 3-2 with just minutes remaining.

The goal looked like being the winner, but Brazil hit back deep into stoppage time to snatch a draw after Yamal had departed the Bernabeu to a huge ovation.

