Barcelona send message to Joshua Kimmich over transfer plans

Joshua Kimmich has been regularly linked with a move to Barcelona but it seems like a move to Catalunya is not on the horizon any time soon.

Diario Sport are reporting that Barcelona have told Kimmich it will be “impossible” for them to try and sign him this summer as Bayern will ask for around 60 million euros.

However, the club are willing to make a push in 2025 if Kimmich is willing to hang around in Munich and see out his contract with the Bavarian giants.

The report reckons Barcelona are not ruling out the possibility of Kimmich one day making the switch but he will have to be patient.

Kimmich is not expected to renew his deal with Bayern, as things stand, and so could be available on a free transfer next year.

The Germany star has spoken about his future recently and insisted he’s not made up his mind yet what he plans to do.

“For me the situation is very clear. I have over a year left on my contract, so I’m relaxed about it,” he said. “At the moment it is still unclear who will be our new coach from the summer. It is of course very interesting and important to know who it will be. “My first priority now is to make this season as positive as possible, in the Bundesliga and in the Champions League. Then comes the Euro. Those are the things that matter.”

If Kimmich doesn’t renew then Bayern may be eager to sell to avoid missing out on a transfer fee. Barca may not be willing to join the bidding this summer, but there’s likely to be plenty of teams who will.