Lamine Yamal, best LaLiga goal in March - FC Barcelona

The superlatives to describe Lamine Yamal might just be running out already. The young blaugrana is capable of so much with the ball at his feet, and thanks to his talent and daring approach, the forward is one of the most valuable players for FC Barcelona both now and in the future.

Vitor Roque's agent reveals how Barcelona are paying his transfer fee - Football España

Vitor Roque is expected to play a key role for Barcelona in the 2023/24 season run in. After reaching an agreement to bring forward his arrival from Athletico Paranaense to January, the 19-year-old has impressed in his early days in Catalonia. Two goals in nine La Liga appearances is a solid start for the Brazilian who arrived on the back of a serious injury at his former club.

Neymar Junior is keen on rejoining Barcelona following Joan Laporta conversations - Football España

Barcelona President Joan Laporta has always been partial to statement signings, and he could attempt to bring Neymar Junior back to the club down the line. The Brazilian is keen on a move, and has expressed as much to Laporta.

Two Premier League sides eyeing Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez - report - Football España

Xavi has remained adamant that he is leaving – ‘at this point in time, nothing has changed’. He has also said that he would not be taking another job in the summer, instead preferring a sabbatical next year. He also said he wanted to take his kids to the preseason curtain-raiser the Joan Gamper trophy, and relax with his family.

How Barcelona are hoping to raise €200m in player sales this summer - Football España

The list of players they will try to sell begins at the back with one or both of Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen, depending on the offers they receive. Meanwhile returning central defenders Clement Lenglet (Aston Villa) and Eric Garcia (Girona) will be sold after their loan moves expire. Both are enjoying solid seasons in their respective clubs.