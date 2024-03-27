What’s behind Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski’s return to form?

Robert Lewandowski is back on top in Europe for club and country.

Barcelona is on to the quarterfinals in the Champions League, and Poland is on to the European Championship this summer after taking down Wales on penalties.

The Polish superstar was the player of the month in La Liga in February, and he hasn’t slowed down since. He’s still three goals behind Jude Bellingham in the Pichichi race, but when you add in his eight assists, it could be argued that Bob is the most effective player in Spain this season.

But of course, this is the best center forward of his generation that we’re talking about.

Expectations were always high when he arrived at Barcelona two years ago. Lewandowski may be in the twilight of his career, but he was brought in to lead the Blaugrana back to glory.

One things’s for sure, as Lewandowski goes, so goes Barcelona.

When he’s in a slump, Barca is too.

When he gets hot, everyone around him is cooking too.

According to the man himself, the root cause of the turnaround for the player and the team has been the increase in quality and intensity in training. Xavi has added that nothing has changed in training except for the fact that they have more time together due to a kinder schedule in recent weeks and months. And with the increase in practice time comes the ability to train harder.

And maybe that’s the simple truth.

Rest does go a long way. Both physically, as well as giving the team a much-needed mental reset after a very challenging, and dispiriting, start to the new year.

Tactically, Barcelona hasn’t changed in the last few months.

There has been a bit of a rotating cast of characters for Lewandowski to play off, making it even more impressive that his performances have been so consistent.

Regardless of the lineup, however, we have seen a more consistent display of energy. Both high up the pitch, with more balls being won by the forward and midfield lines, and from the backline.

In order for a center forward to get more of the balls in the areas where he needs it, you need for the team to be clicking on both sides of the ball in every third of the field.

The result has been Lewandowski getting better looks, and showing that he still has a killer’s eye for goal.

So where do Barcelona and Lewandowski go from here?

His contract runs through 2026, and the club will need to decide whether he has a future at the new Camp Nou.

A lot of that will depend on what he can contribute down the stretch of this season. If his form continues, and he shows he can connect well with his Barca teammates, especially the young ones, who’s to say he can’t lead the team into a new campaign? It would be interesting to see him truly start to compete with Vitor Roque, who could also learn a lot from his tutelage.

It will also depend on whether Xavi comes back, the man who brought him in, and who has, for the most part, stuck with him through thick and thin.

A new manager may have different plans.

Regardless, there is time for the 35-year-old to prove that there is still magic in his boots.

He’s already led Barcelona to a La Liga title, and topped the league in goals for 2023.

This season, he’s once again the best player statistically in the country when you combine goals and assists. And he’ll be determined to take Barca to the semifinals and beyond in the Champions League.

For now, Robert Lewandowski is back, and Barcelona is too.

No one knows better than “The Body” himself that success is the result of hard work, never luck.

If Lewy sees the evidence in training, maybe it’s a sign that the team is going places.

And that the Polish superstar is just getting started.