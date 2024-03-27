 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona’s Lewandowski spotted limping after Poland secure Euro 2024 spot with Wales win

The striker seems to have a knock

By Barca Blaugranes Staff
Wales v Poland: UEFA EURO 2024 Play-Offs Final

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski was spotted limping after helping Poland book their spot at Euro 2024 on Tuesday by beating Wales in a penalty shoot-out.

Lewandowski scored his penalty but was seen limping after the game as the team went back to their hotel, according to reporter Dominik Wardzichowski.

“Robert Lewandowski finished the match against Wales with an injury. After returning to the hotel, he was limping, but nothing serious seemed to have happened. The captain was the only one who found a moment for the fans after returning from the stadium,” he reported.

It’s thought the striker has a thigh issue as he was seen clutching the area during the match and also had an ice pack applied at the start of extra-time.

It doesn’t seem to be a serious issue but it’s entirely possible Lewandowski could be rested at the weekend against Las Palmas in La Liga.

The striker played the entirety of both Poland’s games over the international break, and Barca won’t want to take any risks with his fitness as they approach some crucial games next month in La Liga and the Champions League.

