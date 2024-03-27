Barcelona teen Pau Cubarsi wins La Liga Young Player of the Month award

Barcelona have picked up another La Liga award for March with Pau Cubarsi winning the Young Player gong.

The teenager has enjoyed a stellar few weeks, playing against Athletic, Real Mallorca and Atletico Madrid in the Spanish top flight.

Cubarsi helped Barcelona keep clean sheets in all three of those games, and it’s no surprise to see him pick up the award after beating off competition from Eduardo Camavinga, Álex Baena, Beñat Prados and Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The defender is the second Barcelona player to win a La Liga award for March. Lamine Yamal scooped the goal of the month gong for his stellar effort in the win over Mallorca.

Cubarsi has followed up a great month for Barcelona by being called up to the senior Spain team for the first team.

The 17-year-old made history when he made his debut against Colombia and won another cap on Tuesday when he featured as a substitute against Brazil.-