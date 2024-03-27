Lionel Messi on his retirement: ‘When I’m no longer performing, I’ll take that step’

The idea of Lionel Messi no longer playing football is one that is difficult to grasp. The greatest footballer to ever live has defined this era of the game and has been at the highest level for nearly two decades, but the truth is the Barcelona legend is 36 years old and his retirement will become a reality sooner rather than later.

And Messi seems pretty comfortable with the idea of saying goodbye when the time is right. Speaking on a podcast this week the GOAT was asked about his future plans, and the current Inter Miami forward says he’ll leave the game once he feels he can no longer perform at the same level he has done for almost 20 years.

“I know that the moment I feel that I am no longer performing, that I am no longer enjoying it or helping my teammates, I will retire. I am very self-critical, I know when I am doing well, when I am not, when I play well and when I play poorly. When I feel it’s time to take that step, I will do it without thinking about age. If I feel good, I will try to continue competing because it’s what I like and what I know how to do. “I haven’t thought yet about what I’ll do when I retire. For now, I try to enjoy each day, each moment, without thinking about the future. I don’t have anything clear yet; I hope to keep playing for a while longer, because that’s what I enjoy. When the time comes, I will surely find the path to what fulfills me and what I like, and a new role. In terms of sports, I’ve been fortunate to achieve all my dreams, and honestly, I couldn’t ask for more.” Source: Big Time Podcast via Diario AS

It does appear like Messi will not retire as a Barcelona player, which is really a crime. But there’s a really good chance we’ll see Leo return to Camp Nou with Inter Miami once the stadium reform is complete and the planned friendly between the two teams takes place, and it sounds more and more like that will be the last time we’ll see the best to ever do it at the Greatest Stadium on Earth.