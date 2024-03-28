Three players that Barcelona may have to consider selling this summer

Whether culers like it or not, the mess that Josep Maria Bartomeu left Barcelona in means that the club will still be sellers over the next few transfer windows.

It’s become a fact of life for the Catalans that in order to be able to register new players or even have previously agreed contracts ratified, that first-team players need to be sold.

One step forward and two back for now it may be, but there’s little choice for the club at present.

So, as he hurtle towards another summer, which three players are the most likely to be dispensed with by president Joan Laporta and his board?

Frenkie de Jong

A controversial choice yes, however, with Fermin coming to the fore over the past few games, Gavi on the way back and Pedri too, there’s plenty of quality to be able to cover for the Dutchman’s absence and earn a pretty penny into club coffers too.

It’s true that no one at the club quite has the skill set that Frenkie has, but the higher the amount that the club are able to bring in for player sales, the better their Financial Fair Play status, and ability to sign the best players.

De Jong has said time and time again he doesn’t want to leave, but it would be no surprise if healthy offers were to arrive again in the summer, particularly as a decision on his future will need to be made soon with his contract due to expire in 2026.

Jules Kounde

Barcelona have plenty of quality at center-back, making it look almost inevitable that at least one will be sold this summer. Ronald Araujo and Pau Cubarsi are looking the future for Barca which spells bad news for Kounde,

It’s true that Kounde has done better of late, though his functional way of playing is the absolute minimum that the club should expect.

Some invention to his natural game wouldn’t go amiss, as would some more penetrative passing at times, though both seem routinely beyond him.

That Barca are unlikely to miss him if he was out injured or suspended speaks volumes, and is a major reason why the club can afford to cash in. The fact that he’d rather play centrally rather than at right-back is another factor that is likely to play a role in his future.

Raphinha

Another who could earn Barcelona a decent amount of cash for the club this summer, whether from Saudi Arabia or elsewhere is Raphinha.

A player who blows hot and cold most weeks, which at this point in time isn’t really good enough or helpful to the Blaugranes.

When he’s on his game, there’s little doubt that the Brazilian is a match winner, though when a 16-year-old is being picked in his stead, that must tell him - and us - something.

Furthermore, there’s little variety to his game. Not quite a ‘one-trick pony,’ there isn’t an awful lot in Raphinha’s locker other than pace and the odd moment of skill.

With Premier League and Saudi clubs believe to hold interest in the Brazilian ahead of the summer transfer window, Barca may even hope they can sell for more than the €60 million they spent to bring him in from Leeds almost two years ago.