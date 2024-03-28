Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen miss Barcelona training ahead of Las Palmas clash

Barcelona duo Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen both missed training on Wednesday ahead of the team’s next game against Las Palmas.

Christensen pulled out of Denmark’s squad over the international break, with national team manager Kasper Hjulmand admitting he’s concerned with his ongoing Achilles injury problems.

The defender has played an important role for Barca recently, after switching into midfield, but it seems his injury is still causing him problems.

Araujo was also handed some rest over the international break. He was called up by Uruguay but sent back early by Marcelo Bielsa.

It’s thought that Araujo is just suffering from some muscle overload, and the hope is that Barca are simply being careful with the defender at the moment.

Barca face Las Palmas on Sunday but then don’t play again until the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie with PSG on April 10.