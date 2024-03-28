Barcelona planning to offer Xavi new role

Barcelona coach Xavi could end up staying at the club past the end of the season in a new ambassadorial role.

Xavi has already announced he plans to walk away from his position as first-team coach in the summer, although there have been suggestions Barca want him to stay on.

If he does indeed end up moving on, the club could hand him a new offer to stay as the ambassador of the Barça Foundation.

Catalunya Radio are reporting that the move could even be made official before the end of the season.

Barcelona want Xavi to feel well treated by the club which is the main reason why they have created the role.

It’s pretty clear that Xavi was feeling very upset and frustrated when he announced his decision to leave, but he has appeared far calmer and happier in recent weeks.

Yet Xavi has said he hasn’t changed his mind about leaving, even though Joan Laporta has admitted he wants him to stay and has claimed the boss hasn’t made a “final decision” on his future yet.