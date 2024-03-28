Pau Cubarsí, LaLiga U23 player of the month - FC Barcelona

Another award for Pau Cubarsí. The MVP of the win over Napoli in the Champions League has also collected the LaLiga prize for the U23 player of the the month for March. He won the vote ahead of Giorgi Mamardashvili (Valencia), Edoardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Alex Baena (Villarreal) and Beñat Prados (Athletic Club).

Poland and Robert Lewandowski through to Euro 2024 - FC Barcelona

Poland and Robert Lewandowski are through to UEFA Euro 2024 after a win on penalties against Wales in Cardiff (0-0, 4-5), taking one of the last spots for the European tournament this June in Germany.

Barcelona anticipate blow in bid to end 26-year Nike partnership - Football España

Over the last few weeks, there has bee plenty of speculation surrounding Barcelona’s kit manufacturer situation. The club want to break their agreement with Nike, as was revealed by Joan Laporta last week, but the process would require them to pay out a significant amount of money, as their contract runs until 2028.

'Difficult' - Barcelona loanee Eric García has slim chance of returning in the summer - Football España

Barcelona defender Eric Garcia arrived at the club with plenty of optimism that he could be the solution to chronic issues at the back for the club, and a partner for Gerard Pique in 2020. However things never quite worked out for the ex-Manchester City defender, and he was forced out on loan at the end of last summer.

Xavi Hernandez replacement candidate Roberto De Zerbi not in talks with Barcelona or Bayern Munich - Football España

Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi is one of the most sought after coaches in Europe, and has been linked with Barcelona, Bayern and Liverpool this summer. As per Florian Plettenberg, de Zerbi is not in talks with Bayern, preferring instead to focus on the finale of the season, despite being aware of interest from Bavaria.

Barcelona have concerns over four injury issues following international break - Football España

Barcelona are entering their most crucial period of the season, with a month that could define their campaign. In the space of a few weeks, Barcelona clash with Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, while also going up against Las Palmas, Cadiz and Real Madrid, at the end of which they will have a good idea of whether they have any hope of retaining their title next season.

Barcelona still in contact with Arsenal and Chelsea target Nico Williams who has €50m release clause - Football España

After the Athletic Club winger signed a new deal through to 2026, it was thought that the Blaugrana would not pursue Williams, as they had been hoping to get him on a free. In recent months he has been linked with Aston Villa and Liverpool, but Chelsea and Arsenal are the two names that are being mentioned with most certainty regarding Williams.