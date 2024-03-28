‘Not as fresh’ - Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann concerned about Ilkay Gundogan’s workload at Barcelona

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann seemed concerned with Ilkay Gundogan’s workload with Barcelona after linking up with the midfielder on international duty.

Gundogan has been a virtual ever-present for Barcelona this season, not least because of injuries to Pedri, Gavi and Frenkie de Jong.

The midfielder featured again over the international break, playing against France and the Netherlands for the national team.

Nagelsmann said afterwards that Gundogan seems to “play absolutely everything” and felt he’d looked tired after his exertions with Barcelona.

“Illy plays 90 minutes every game for Barcelona. He’s not as fresh; he has many games under his belt, and he can feel that,” he told reporters.

Barcelona are thought to be “worried” about Gundogan’s minutes too, but he seems likely to continue to play a key role, particularly in the next few weeks with key games against Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain to come.

Gundogan has five goals and 10 assists for Barca this season and has played 42 games already for his new club.