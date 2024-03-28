Pedri takes step closer to comeback from injury for Barcelona

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has taken a step closer to a comeback by featuring in Thursday’s training session with the club.

The youngster has been out of action since the start of the month after suffering yet another setback, with Barca unwilling to set a date for his return just yet.

However, it seems that Pedri isn’t too far away after he joined the rest of the squad out on the training pitch ahead of the club’s next game against Las Palmas.

Work, work and more work! pic.twitter.com/r0Ft9j57TV — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 28, 2024

Xavi finally had a full roster of players to choose from for the first time in a while as his international stars finally returned from their national team call-ups.

Marc Casadó, Diego Kochen, Mikayil Faye and Mamadou Mbacke from Barcelona Atletic also joined the first-team squad on Thursday.

Barcelona will train again on Friday before Xavi speaks to the press ahead of the visit from Garcia Pimienta and his Las Palmas team on Saturday night.