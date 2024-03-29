Vitor Roque tipped to start for Barcelona against Las Palmas

Barcelona forward Vitor Roque hasn’t had many first-team chances since arriving in January but is being tipped for a key role on Saturday against Las Palmas.

The Brazilian could even start the game at Montjuic, as Barcelona are concerned about Robert Lewandowski’s fitness after a gruelling international break, according to Relevo.

Lewandowski played twice for Poland, who secured a spot at Euro 2024, and is suffering some muscle fatigue after going to extra-time and penalties in midweek.

The striker was spotted limping after the game, but Barcelona are confident there’s no injury and that it’s just a case of minor “discomfort and muscle fatigue.”

Yet Xavi could decide to rest Lewandowski on Saturday in a bid to ensure he’s in great shape for the rest of the season.

The report adds that Vitor Roque has been “training very well” over the past few weeks - another reason why the youngster could get the nod on Saturday.

Vitor Roque has made nine La Liga appearances so far this season but only one as a starter.