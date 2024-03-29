Internationals back at training - FC Barcelona

The international break is over. It's time for the players to forget about their national sides until the next time and concentrate instead on club football, which for FC Barcelona resumed this Saturday at 9pm CET with game at home to Las Palmas, where the goal is to continue the excellent form that has seen them into the quarter finals of the Champions League and move up to second place in the league.

The lowdown on Unión Deportiva Las Palmas - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona are at home to Las Palmas this Saturday and here you'll find all of the essentials on a team that are back in the top flight after half a decade in the second division, and who have a large contingent of players (and also a manager) with a blaugrana past.

When and where to watch FC Barcelona v Las Palmas - FC Barcelona

Time to get back to club football now the international break is over. The business end of the domestic season begins with a game at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys for the blaugranas. Xavi Hernández' side are hosting Garcia Pimienta's Las Palmas in an important match that could further consolidate second place in the table and keep the pressure up on the leaders.

Barça 3-1 SK Brann: Into the semis! - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona have beaten SK Brann in the quarter finals of the UWCL and are into the final four in Europe for the sixth year in a row. A piece of brilliance from Aitana Bonmatí set things going in the first half, and Fridolina Rolfö and Patri Guijarro finished off the job in the second. Next up is Chelsea in the semi-finals and hopefully after that a trip to Bilbao for the final on May 25.

Bayern Munich to provide strong competition to Barcelona in race for Premier League pivot Amadou Onana - Football España

Barcelona will be on the hunt for a new defensive midfielder this summer, in what will be a priority operation for sporting director Deco. Oriol Romeu has failed to live to being Sergio Busquets’ replacement, which has forced the Catalan giants into the market.

Vitor Roque poised to start for Barcelona against Las Palmas as Robert Lewandowski doubts emerge - Football España

It’s been a slightly slow start to life at Barcelona for Vitor Roque, with head coach Xavi Hernandez having chosen to bleed him in very slowly. This has meant that he has not featured too often, although that could change between now and the end of the season.

Pedri back in training after injury, Barcelona star aiming to return for Paris Saint-Germain showdown - Football España

Barcelona are getting their squad back together for the season run-in. Ferran Torres is now back and available after injury, while Frenkie de Jong is expected to make his return in the next 10 days – crucially, before the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final showdown against Paris Saint-Germain.