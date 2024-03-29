Íñigo Martínez to leave Barcelona next season - report

FC Barcelona will reportedly help Íñigo Martínez find a new club and make sure he is paid well, according to a new report, which says the defender will not continue with the Catalan club next season.

Barcelona are satisfied with his performances, but because of the emergence of Pau Cubarsí, they are looking to lighten the wage bill. In addition, Mikayil Faye is an exciting prospect in the center of defense, and Eric García is returning from loan. All of which means there won’t be a place for Martínez, who has a relatively high salary.

The club will reportedly help him find a new club and even pay part of his salary. Rumors say Barcelona agreed to a one year contract with the defender for Financial Fair Play purposes, but made a private pact that he would be given a second year.

However, unless Barcelona sells one of their defenders such as Jules Koundé or Ronald Araujo, Martínez has no future at the club. But even if that unlikely situation were to happen, it’s not clear the 32-year-old would have a place.