Neymar wants to play for Barcelona again - report

Neymar, who won the UEFA Champions League with Barcelona before leaving for Paris Saint-Germain, wants to make a shocking return, per reports.

The Brazilian attacker is currently nursing a long-term injury as part of the squad of Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia.

Reports linking Neymar to Barcelona are nothing new. There were rumors practically every year after he left for PSG that the Brazilian regretted the move and wanted to come back. There were also reports that he wanted to come last year, before he ended up making a move to the Saudi League. But the prodigal return never came to pass.

A radio report says Ney wans to return in 2025 after his contract is over. He will be 34 then.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said Neymar will not leave Al Hilal this summer, though he did not specifically mention what would happen after the Brazilian’s contract runs out next year.

Still, Romano was firm: “Neymar at this stage is not discussing with Barcelona about a comeback, despite the usual rumors.”