Xavi says Marc-André ter Stegen is fine after injury scare in Barcelona training

Barcelona fans held their collective breath all morning long when rumors began circulating about an injury suffered by goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen during Friday’s training session, but there appears to be no reason for concern.

That’s according to manager Xavi Hernández, who was asked in a press conference about the state of his squad and the injury concerns with Ter Stegen, and the boss quickly ended all speculation and announced his shot-stopper is fine and ready to go for Saturday’s La Liga clash with Las Palmas.

“Everyone is fine except Andreas, who continues to have discomfort with his Achlles. The thing with Ter Stegen has been a scare. Koundé and Araujo are [also] fine.”

Xavi’s update seems to indicate Andreas Christensen will not play against Las Palmas after missing out against Atlético Madrid two weeks ago and not joining the Denmark squad during the international break, but the rest of the squad will be in contention to start on Saturday.

So Ter Stegen is fine, and that’s all that matters as we get closer and closer to the biggest game of the season against Paris Saint-Germain. Can we please have one single day without an injury concern in Barcelona? Pretty please?