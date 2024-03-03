The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana travel to the Basque Country for a monster La Liga game against Athletic Bilbao, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 22 players for Sunday’s clash:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Iñaki Peña, 31. Diego Kochen

Defenders: 2. João Cancelo, 4. Ronald Araujo, 5. Iñigo Martínez, 15. Andreas Christensen, 23. Jules Kounde, 33. Pau Cubarsí, 39. Héctor Fort

Midfielders: 8. Pedri, 16. Fermín López, 18. Oriol Romeu, 20. Sergi Roberto, 21. Frenkie de Jong, 22. Ilkay Gündogan

Forwards: 9. Robert Lewandowski, 11. Raphinha, 14. João Félix, 19. Vitor Roque, 27. Lamine Yamal, 38. Marc Guiu

There are no surprises on the list and no fresh injuries to worry about, which is very good news in a season filled with absences. There are still some players missing for this one, however, as Ferran Torres (hamstring), Marcos Alonso (back), Alejandro Balde (hamstring) and Gavi (knee) are ruled out due to injury.

Predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1):

Ter Stegen; Kounde, Cubarsí, Araujo, Cancelo; Christensen, De Jong; Yamal, Gündogan, Pedri; Lewandowski

The match kicks off at 9pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8pm GMT (UK), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Monday), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!