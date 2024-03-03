WELCOME TO SAN MAMÉS!!! This spectacular cathedral of football in the Basque Country is the site of a monster La Liga clash between hosts Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona, who come into this one looking to take all three points and keep their small title hopes alive, but it won’t be easy against an Athletic side in great form and nearly unstoppable at home that needs a win to keep their Top 4 chances intact. This should be all kinds of fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2023-24 La Liga, Matchday 27

Date/Time: Sunday, March 3, 2024, 9pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8pm GMT (UK), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Monday)

Venue: Estadio San Mamés, Bilbao, Basque Country, Spain

Referee: Alejandro José Hernández Hernández

VAR: Carlos Del Cerro Grande

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: ESPN Deportes (USA), Canal+ Sport 3 (Nigeria), Sports18 (India), Viaplay Sports 1 (UK), Movistar (Spain), others

Online: ESPN+ (USA), LaLigaTV (UK), Movistar+ (Spain), others

Have fun with the game!