Will Jules Kounde and Raphinha leave Barcelona this summer?

Barcelona’s financial issues mean speculation about potential player exits have dominated the gossip columns all season.

Yet two names keep on cropping up - Jules Kounde and Raphinha - with the latest update claiming Barca will “prioritize” their departures this summer.

Diario Sport reckon Barca are happy to put both on the market even though neither player wants to leave the club.

Deco has insisted that the “idea is not to sell anyone” this summer but unless the club can find a cash injection from somewhere else they may not have much choice.

Kounde’s name keeps being mentioned in the Catalan press, largely because he’s playing out of position at right-back and also because Barca have plenty of center-back options.

The emergence of Pau Cubarsi has been a real boost for Barca this season - and likely bad news for Kounde - while there’s also a possibility Chadi Riad could return.

Ronald Araujo’s name also keeps on cropping up, but it seems Barca would far rather keep hold of the Uruguay international and want to extend his contract.

There’s also been talk about Frenkie de Jong and Andreas Christensen potentially moving on. However, both players have made it crystal clear they don’t want to go anywhere.

Which brings us to Raphinha. The Brazilian is another player who could bring in a large fee and has been a regular in the gossip columns all season.

Diario Sport reckon that Barcelona now think this is the time to “cash in” on Saudi interest in the Brazilian and will listen to offers.

Of course convincing both players to leave is another matter indeed, but if tempting bids do arrive in the summer then some big decisions will have to be made.