Athletic Club Bilbao (5th, 49pts) vs FC Barcelona (3rd, 57pts)

Competition/Round: 2023-24 La Liga, Matchday 27

Barcelona Outs & Doubts: Gavi, Alejandro Balde, Ferran Torres, Marcos Alonso (out)

Athletic Outs & Doubts: Nico Williams, Dani Vivian (out), Yuri Berchiche, Ander Herrera (doubt)

Date/Time: Sunday, March 3, 2024, 9pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8pm GMT (UK), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Monday)

Venue: Estadio San Mamés, Bilbao, Basque Country, Spain

Referee: Alejandro José Hernández Hernández

VAR: Carlos Del Cerro Grande

How to watch on TV: ESPN Deportes (USA), Canal+ Sport 3 (Nigeria), Sports18 (India), Viaplay Sports 1 (UK), Movistar (Spain), others

How to watch online: ESPN+ (USA), LaLigaTV (UK), Movistar+ (Spain), others

Following an impressive win over Getafe at home and another rare but welcome eight-day layoff to rest and recover in beautiful Catalonia, Barcelona return to action for a monster La Liga road trip as the Catalans travel to the Basque Country to face Athletic Bilbao at the Cathedral of San Mamés on Sunday Night Fútbol.

Barça come into this one after one of their most complete performances of the season, with a very good defensive display and a creative, incisive and efficient offense thanks to great passing and movement all over the pitch and good coaching by Xavi Hernández, who figured out how to use Getafe’s frustrating defensive style against them en route to a dominant win at home.

The challenge now is to replicate that level of team play against better sides and in tougher environments, with the Champions League Round of 16 second leg against Napoli in 10 days being the biggest game of the season that will require a performance similar to the one against Getafe to ensure a place in the quarter-finals.

But before then there’s another huge test in the form of Ernesto Valverde’s Athletic side, who eliminated Barça from the Copa del Rey a little over a month ago and have been flying ever since, with the exception of a painful defeat away to Real Betis last week on a rainy afternoon having had to play with 10 men for most of the game.

Other than that stumble at Betis the Basque giants have been nearly unstoppable, with their thrilling win over Girona in the league and their destruction of Atlético Madrid on Thursday to reach the Spanish Cup Final the two recent examples of just how good Los Leones have been this season.

Valverde has created the most efficient counter-attacking machine in the country and perhaps all of Europe, and Bilbao know exactly when and how to press high against possession teams to create easy scoring chances and when to drop back and use the electric pace of their forwards to bring more danger.

They are simply unstoppable at home, and the formula to win games in front of their incredible crowd has been devastatingly simple: press high, win the ball back in the opponent’s box, and score once or twice early. It works almost every single time at San Mamés, and it gives Bilbao the opportunity to use their fast breaks to brutal effect.

Barça were one of the victims of that early blitz in their Cup tie a month ago, and a first-minute goal by the home team set the tone for a thrilling matchup that needed all 120 minutes and a decisive performance by the Williams Brothers to give Athletic a memorable win. Iñaki’s brother Nico is suspended for this one, but there’s still more than enough help around Iñaki to create havoc for the Barça defense once again.

If Xavi’s men want to have any chance of winning this one, they must survive the first 20 minutes of Athletic’s aggressive press and hope that the home team eventually gets tired legs after a very intense game against Atlético that ended very late on Thursday. The Catalans cannot lose the ball in their own half early on, and must be patient and clinical against a very well-organized Bilbao defense to get enough goals to clinch all three points.

This is a proper big game, one that will showcase the best La Liga has to offer: two proud clubs and old rivals who always produce entertaining matches and need three points to keep their respective hopes alive. Barça want to stay close to the top and reignite the title race, while Athletic will have a real shot at a Top 4 finish if they win this one.

Expect fireworks, an exceptional atmosphere, and a brutal test Barça desperately need to pass if they want to show they can compete for something this season.

Let’s dance.

POSSIBLE LINEUPS

Barcelona (4-2-3-1): Ter Stegen; Kounde, Cubarsí, Araujo, Cancelo; Christensen, De Jong; Yamal, Gündogan, Pedri; Lewandowski

Athletic (4-2-3-1): Simón; De Marcos, Paredes, Yeray, Lekue; Prados, Vesga; I. Williams, Sancet, Berenguer; Guruzeta

PREDICTION

Thursday’s big win made Athletic even more confident and dangerous for this one, and they seem to have the perfect formula to face a possession team like Barça at home. I expect a very fun, entertaining game, with each team getting a point they’ll be satisfied with: 2-2 draw.