The weekend brings a fresh challenge for Xavi Hernández's team in the shape of an away trip to the Basque Country. Barça take on Athletic Club de Bilbao on Sunday with kick off at 9pm CET in the San Mamés stadium. The team coached by former blaugrana player and coach Ernesto Valverde are on a high at the moment after booking their place in next month's Copa del Rey final.

Another La Liga fixture awaits this weekend and FC Barcelona will be looking to continue their fine form as they visit Athletic Club at 9pm CET on Sunday. Here’s the lowdown on the team they call The Lions.

FC Barcelona coach is well aware of the difficulties that await at San Mamés, but feels his team has made all the right improvements since losing there in the cup.

Getting better to win. Pedri and Ilkay Gündoğan are confident that there is still time for the team to great things this season. In a sit down with media from Asia, the blaugrana midfielders had a look at the team's current form and their objectives for the rest of the season. According to the two players, the most important thing is to focus on winning league matches and getting past Napoli in the Champions League quarter finals.

Barcelona have dispatched scouts to watch de Zerbi’s team closely since the start of 2024 but no move has been made. De Zerbi was asked about the rumours, ahead of Brighton’s Premier League trip to Fulham, and he admitted his future plans could change.

Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet is set to complete a permanent summer move to Premier League side Aston Villa. The Catalans opted against forcing through a sale in the January transfer window due to their frustration over his lack of playing time at Villa.