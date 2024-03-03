 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona lose Frenkie de Jong and Pedri to injury against Athletic

A double blow for the Catalans

By Gill Clark
Athletic de Bilbao v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Barcelona suffered a double injury blow on Sunday as Frenkie de Jong and Pedri were both forced off in the first half of their La Liga clash against Athletic at San Mames.

The Dutch midfielder sustained an ankle injury as he tried to clear the ball. De Jong seemed to roll his ankle as he landed and was clearly in real pain.

The Barcelona star couldn’t even hobble off the pitch. He tried his best but ultimately had to be whisked off looking really dejected and was replaced by Fermin Lopez.

It’s the second time this season that De Jong has suffered an ankle problem. He missed two months earlier this season through injury.

Pedri then followed De Jong off the pitch just before half-time. The midfielder appeared to hurt his thigh as he cleared the ball. He was able to walk off the pitch but looked absolutely crushed as he took his place on the bench.

The loss of the two players will be a massive blow to Xavi, particularly with the second leg of their Champions League tie against Napoli fast approaching.

