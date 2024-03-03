Xavi and Ronald Araujo banned for Barcelona’s clash with Real Mallorca

Barcelona will be without both Ronald Araujo and Xavi for their next La Liga clash against Real Mallorca on Friday.

The duo both picked up suspensions after being booked in the first half against Athletic Club at San Mames.

Araujo was yellow carded for the fifth time this season and will get Friday night off. On the positive side it does ensure he gets a rest before next week’s clash with Napoli.

Xavi will also be in the stands against Mallorca. The Barcelona coach has also been hit with a one-match ban for his fifth yellow.

The Barca boss did speak about his penchant for picking up bookings ahead of the game.

“I will try not to receive the fifth card. It’s my way of living football, I’m passionate,” he told reporters. “Tomorrow in San Mamés there will be intensity. I live for football and sometimes I make mistakes because I am human.”

Barcelona may also be without De Jong on Friday night. The Dutchman went off early against Athletic after sustaining an ankle problem.