‘We are sad’ - Xavi offers injury update on Pedri and Frenkie de Jong after Barcelona draw

Barcelona coach Xavi was pretty downbeat when offering an update on injuries to Pedri and Frenkie de Jong after Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Athletic Club.

De Jong had to go off midway though the first half with an ankle problem, while Pedri was substituted just before half-time with what looked like a thigh injury.

Here’s what Xavi said after the game:

“The injuries to Pedri and De Jong are not looking good,” he told reporters. “We are sad about these two absences, which will be for quite a few games I imagine.”

Xavi’s comments suggest that both players will miss Barcelona’s upcoming Champions League second leg against Napoli on March 12 which will be a huge blow.

Xavi also spoke about the draw at San Mames after felt the loss of the two players had affected his team’s performances.

“Maybe the injuries affected the team too much but then in the second half with Lamine we created some chances but it was not out game today,” he added. “We didn’t play well. We cannot be happy today because we need to do more. Everybody, me as a coach, the players. OK, we need to improve. It’s a very big opportunity that we missed today. We need to recover well, think about Mallorca, and keep going.”

Barcelona have a few days to recover before they host Real Mallorca on Friday. Mallorca head into the game fresh from beating Girona 1-0 on Sunday.