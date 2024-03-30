WELCOME TO THE MONTJUÏC OLYMPIC STADIUM!!! The beautiful temporary home of the world’s greatest football club in the Catalan capital is the site of an important La Liga clash between visitors Las Palmas and Barcelona, who come into this one looking for three points after the international break to continue their good run of results and stay alive in the title race, but it won’t be easy against a solid Las Palmas side with plenty of familiar faces and a well-coached, tough young team. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2023-24 La Liga, Matchday 30

Date/Time: Saturday, March 30, 2024, 9pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8pm GMT (UK), 4pm ET, 1pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Sunday)

Venue: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Montjuïc, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Referee: Mateo Busquets Ferrer

VAR: Eduardo Prieto Iglesias

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: ESPN Deportes (USA), SuperSport (Nigeria), Sports18 (India), Movistar (Spain), others

Online: ESPN+ (USA), LaLigaTV (UK), Movistar+ (Spain), others

