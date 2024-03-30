The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana return to action after the international break with a La Liga home game against Las Palmas, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 23 players for Saturday’s clash:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Iñaki Peña, 31. Diego Kochen

Defenders: 2. João Cancelo, 4. Ronald Araujo, 5. Iñigo Martínez, 17. Marcos Alonso, 23. Jules Kounde, 33. Pau Cubarsí, 39. Héctor Fort, 41. Mikayil Faye

Midfielders: 16. Fermín López, 18. Oriol Romeu, 20. Sergi Roberto, 22. Ilkay Gündogan, 30. Marc Casadó

Forwards: 7. Ferran Torres, 9. Robert Lewandowski, 11. Raphinha, 14. João Félix, 19. Vitor Roque, 27. Lamine Yamal, 38. Marc Guiu

The big news for this one is the return of Ferran Torres, who is finally back after a near two-month absence due to a hamstring injury. The Shark is a welcome addition to the squad, and he could be joined soon by Pedri (hamstring) and Frenkie de Jong (ankle) who remain without the medical clearance but are taking steps towards coming back from injury in the next couple of weeks. Andreas Christensen (Achilles) misses out again as a precaution and is replaced by Barça Atlètic center-back Mikayil Faye in the squad, while Gavi (knee) and Alejandro Balde (hamstring) are out for the season.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Kounde, Cubarsí, Iñigo, Cancelo; Fermín, Gündogan, Roberto; Yamal, Lewandowski, Félix

The match kicks off at 9pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8pm GMT (UK), 4pm ET, 1pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Sunday), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!