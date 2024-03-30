Preparations continue for the return of La Liga - FC Barcelona

La Liga returns this weekend as the first team squad, now with all the players having returned from international duty, continue their preparations for the first game back in competition following the break for international fixtures.

Barça v Las Palmas: Time to continue the unbeaten run - FC Barcelona

Club football is back and there is a great game in store at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, with Barça hosting Unión Deportiva Las Palmas on Saturday (kick-off 9pm CET).

Two different runs meet head-on - FC Barcelona

Back to LaLiga action at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys now that the March international break is over, with Barça hosting Las Palmas on 30 March, kick-off 9pm CET. Two different runs meet head-on as the blaugranes are unbeaten in eight LaLiga games, while the Canary Islanders haven't won in five league games. However, analysing past games between the sides shows a somewhat longer run of results.

Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys will host the Barça Femení - Chelsea FC Women on April 20 - FC Barcelona

On Saturday, April 20, at 1:30 p.m., the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys will host its first semi-finals of the UEFA Women's Champions League, the Blaugranas' second match in Montjuïc after the premiere with the Clásico last November 2023 with an attendance of 38,707 fans.

Barcelona offer new contract to Pau Cubarsi as efforts ramp up to remove €10m release clause - Football España

Pau Cubarsi has been a sensation for Barcelona since breaking into the first team earlier this season. Despite being only 17 years of age, he has established himself as a regular starter, and has produced a string of excellent performances over the last couple of months.

Atletico Madrid interested in Barcelona defender Iñigo Martínez, could be used as part of Joao Felix operation - Football España

On Friday, it was reported that Barcelona will look to sell Inigo Martinez this summer. The emergence of Pau Cubarsi, coupled with the expected returns of Chadi Riad and Eric Garcia, mean that the veteran defender – who only signed from Athletic Club last summer – can be moved on, and it will be necessary because of the club’s ongoing financial woes.

Second source confirms Neymar Junior desire to return to Barcelona - Football España

Brazilian forward Neymar Junior has been linked with Barcelona almost incessantly over the last five years, and especially since Joan Laporta returned to the presidency. Last summer Laporta and Deco confirmed that they discussed a deal for Neymar, but the 32-year-old is still keen on finding his way back to the Catalan capital.

Barcelona pivot target Képhrem Thuram would welcome move this summer - Football España

The top target for Sporting Director Deco this summer is to bring Barcelona a quality option for the pivot role, but it will not be easy, given the financial constraints hampering the Catalan side. After Everton midfielder Amadou Onana emerged as Deco’s preference for the role, Khephren Thuram has been named as a second target.