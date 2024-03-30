Roberto De Zerbi offers surprise update on future amid interest from Barcelona, Liverpool and Bayern

Roberto De Zerbi has offered hope he could be tempted away from Brighton amid speculation he’s wanted by Barcelona, Liverpool and Bayern.

All three clubs are set to change managers this summer, with the Italian believed to have attracted interest from all the teams.

He’s been talking about his future and offered up the following response when asked if he would sign a new contract at Brighton.

“At the moment, no,” he told Sky Sports. “We didn’t find the agreement. The contract is a part of the future. It’s important for me, it’s important for everyone but it’s a small part, the big part is the plan. We have to speak with the club.”

De Zerbi then opened up a bit more about how he plans to talk to the club about his future before deciding next steps.

“I want to speak with my club, I have a contract but the problem is not the contract - the problem is to find the same plan, the same target, the same vision for the future,” he said. “For me, I have not decided yet what is my future, because I have the contract, but anyway I want to speak with (owner) Tony (Bloom), my club, to understand their plan, to understand his plan, the Tony plan. Then we take the decision together, without problems. “My relationship with my players, my fans, I think it can’t change depending on the future. What we did is history and we can’t forget it.”

Barcelona are said to have targeted De Zerbi but may struggle to land him due to a release clause in his contract. Liverpool and Bayern may both step up their interest in the coach after Xabi Alonso confirmed he’d be staying at Bayer Leverkusen next season.