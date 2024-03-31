Barcelona want Xavi to stay and be part of ‘long-term project’ - Rafa Yuste

Barcelona vice-president Rafa Yuste says he will try to convince Xavi to stay at the club and wants him to be part of a “long term project.”

Xavi has said he’ll walk away at the end of the season but his future is in doubt, with Joan Laporta also saying he wants the coach to stay on.

Yuste reiterated Barca’s stance before kick-off against Las Palmas.

“We must thank Xavi for his firmness in betting on young players from La Masía,” he said.

“The players carry Barça in their hearts. This is definitive. When they want to be here and live for Barça it is easier for them to stay here for many years.”

“I’m going to try to convince Xavi but it’s a personal decision for him. There are still league games left, the Champions League... we have to let him enjoy it. I hope and wish that he continues because we are talking about a long-term project with him, not a season or two.”