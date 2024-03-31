Robert Lewandowski, Joao Cancelo & Inigo Martinez banned for Barcelona’s clash against Cadiz

Barcelona will be without Inigo Martinez, Robert Lewandowski and Joao Cancelo for their next La Liga clash against Cadiz.

The three players all picked up their fifth bookings of the campaign during the win, earning a one-match suspension and the night off against Cadiz.

The situation does at least mean that all three will get a rest between the two Champions League ties against PSG, as the game at Cadiz falls between the two legs of the quarter-final.

Yet Martinez’s absence may just be a blow to the defender who has seen his debut campaign at Barcelona interrupted by injury.

He was back in the starting XI on Saturday, alongside Pau Cubarsi, with Ronald Araujo handed a rest amid concerns over his fitness.

Yet Martinez will now sit out Barcelona’s next La Liga clash at a time when there’s growing speculation about his future.

It’s been reported that Barca could let him go after one season due to financial issues and an overbooking of center-backs.