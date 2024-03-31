FC Barcelona 1-0 Las Palmas: Win to continue good run - FC Barcelona

The 46,788 people who braved the welcome rain in Catalonia to watch FC Barcelona take on Las Palmas were rewarded with an important 1-0 win that takes the blaugranes to within five points of leaders Real Madrid who play Athletic Club tomorrow.

Ferran Torres returns after 59 days out - FC Barcelona

The 'Shark' is back in the water. Ferran Torres returned to action in the Estadi Olímpic against Las Palmas following an absence of two months due to injury. The striker picked up a hamstring injury in the opening minutes of the win against Osasuna at home on 31 January. Since then the forward had missed seven league games and the Champions League tie against Napoli.

Xavi Hernandez confident over Barcelona's La Liga title chances - Football España

Xavi Hernandez is determined to ensure Barcelona still have a role to play in the ongoing La Liga title race with Real Madrid. Ahead of their return to action against Las Palmas, following the March international break, the defending champions are in second spot in the table.

Barcelona eye Amadou Onana bid if Everton suffer Premier League relegation - Football España

Barcelona will move for Everton star Amadou Onana if the club are relegated from the Premier League in 2024. The Toffees are in the middle of a battle for survival again this season and they could face another points deduction for breaching profit and sustainability rules.

Barcelona consider sale of Manchester United target Mikayil Faye this summer - but with buyback clause included - Football España

Barcelona are facing a serious dilemma in the build-up to this summer’s transfer window: what to do with Mikayil Faye. The 19-year-old made his senior international debut for Senegal during the recent international break, which has seen his star grow even brighter.