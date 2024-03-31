Xavi hails Raphinha after Barcelona beat Las Palmas

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez was full of praise for Raphinha after seeing the Brazilian score the only goal of the game against Las Palmas.

Raphinha also had a goal harshly chalked off in a bright performance which saw the Catalan giants maintain their current unbeaten run.

Here’s what Xavi made of it all:

“He is so dynamic that he can participate in four or five positions up front. He is the player who best takes advantage of the spaces and that is how the goal came: perfect timing and a great pass from Joao. His acceleration gives us a lot and he understands what the interior position requires,” he said.

Xavi also spoke about the team’s performance in general and felt missed chances have been a problem all season long.

“The team has played well , with high circulation. We have missed more goals than normal and it is a summary of the season, that lack of effectiveness that makes us suffer more than necessary,” he added.

Barcelona will now start preparing for the Champions League and their quarter-final tie with Paris Saint-Germain.