Three talking points from Barcelona 1-0 Las Palmas

Raphinha and Joao Felix dig in

Barcelona had Raphinha and Joao Felix to thank for the win over Las Palmas, with the duo combining to good effect for the only goal of the game.

Raphinha was a problem all night for the visitors. He had a goal controversially chalked off in the first half, and it was his run that saw goalkeeper Alvaro Valles sent off after 29 minutes.

7 - Raphinha has opened the scoring in a @LaLigaEN match for Barcelona for the seventh time, only Robert Lewandowski (10) has done it more times for the club in the competition since the start of the 2022/23 season.



Key.

Barcelona should have scored more, as has been the story of their season really, and simply weren’t clinical in front of goal against the 10 men.

Lewandowski hit the bar, Fermin Lopez flashed an effort just wide, while Felix really ought to have made it 2-0 but somehow conspired to miss from close range.

Yet ultimately it was Raphinha and Felix who made the difference at a time when both are being linked with Barcelona exits. The two players are thought to be eager to stay but may need more contributions like this to convince the club to keep hold of them.

Lewandowski gets himself a rest

Xavi insisted before the match he wouldn’t rest Robert Lewandowski and Ilkay Gundogan and was true to his word as both players continued in the starting line-up.

Vitor Roque had been tipped to start after Lewandowski played extra-time and penalties in midweek for Poland, but was once again on the bench and only saw nine minutes.

Perhaps understandably, Lewandowski looked a little tired and certainly not as sharp as he’d been before the international break.

He did manage to earn himself a rest though. The Poland international saw yellow for taking his time walking off when he was subbed to earn a one-match ban for five bookings.

All of which means he’ll miss the trip to Cadiz next time out in La Liga (along with Joao Cancelo and Inigo Martinez) but, perhaps more importantly, is not in danger of missing El Clasico which follows next and should be fresh for the two ties with PSG.

Barca defence in good shape ahead of PSG test

Barcelona’s improved form since Xavi announced his decision to leave continued on Saturday with another win for the Catalans.

They have now won seven of their last nine La Liga outings to move onto 67 points from 30 games and will be hoping for a favor from Ernesto Valverde’s Athletic when they face Real Madrid later.

Barcelona’s defence is also in great shape ahead of the clash with Kylian Mbappe and Co. in the Champions League. It’s now five clean sheets in a row for Barcelona and their much-improved backline.

9 - Barcelona have not lost any of their last nine @LaLigaEN games (W7 D2), keeping a clean sheet in each of the last five (W4 D1), their best run without conceding in the competition since August-October 2022 (six).



Lock.

Pau Cubarsi was once again impressive, while Jules Kounde was rightly praised by Xavi for an excellent outings.

“Koundé has played many matches at an excellent level,” he told reporters. “He always wants to improve and he is very committed no matter where he plays. He is always there. It’s difficult to find players who like to defend and he does it.”

Barcelona were also able to keep Ronald Araujo in reserve, amid concerns over his fitness, with the hope that he’ll be fully fit and fresh for the trip to France.

Barcelona will certainly need their defence at its very best level if they are to progress in the Champions League, with Luis Enrique’s side set to provide a stern test.