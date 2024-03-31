WATCH: Gerard Pique drops in to celebrate Barcelona’s win over Las Palmas

Gerard Pique was a surprise visitor to the Barcelona dressing room, as he dropped in after seeing the team beat Las Palmas 1-0 in La Liga.

The former defender was spotted giving Xavi a hug and chatting with goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen after Barca picked up all three points at Montjuic.

Pique was also spotted sitting in the stands alongside injured stars Andreas Christensen, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong and Gavi to watch the game.

Piqué watching Pau Cubarsí ♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/xiMdRc6BGH — Sara  (@SaraFCBi) March 30, 2024

The former defender has been happy to talk about his club recently. He’s told Joan Laporta and Co. to be more transparent with regards the club’s financial situation and has also claimed he could have a “big impact” if he returned as Barcelona president.

Pique returns to Barcelona at a time when there’s plenty of young talent in the center-back position. Pau Cubarsi has broken into the first team and continues to impress, while Mika Faye is being tipped for big things and was in the squad to face Las Palmas.