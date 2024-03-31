WATCH: Mikayil Faye smashes home free-kick to complete crazy comeback win for Barcelona Atletic

Barcelona Atletic defender Mikayil Faye has caught the eye yet again with another impressive goal.

Faye smashed home a free-kick to hand Rafa Marquez’s side an extraordinary 3-2 victory over Osasuna Promesas on Sunday.

Marquez’s side were 2-0 down after 20 minutes and looked set for a defeat. However, a lovely Pau Victor goal just before half-time halved the deficit.

Barcelona then levelled the match late through an own goal before being awarded a free-kick just outside the penalty area in the 89th minute.

Up stepped Faye who absolutely smashed it past the goalkeeper and into the back of the net to secure a famous victory for Marquez’s side.

It’s impressive stuff from Faye who played for Barcelona Atletic despite being named in the first-team squad for Saturday’s win over Las Palmas.

Faye’s goal is his second impressive strike in just over a week. He also scored a stunner on his Senegal debut over the international break.